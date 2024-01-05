Agricultural Warehouses In Mykolaiv Region Catch Fire After Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The warehouses of an agricultural enterprise in the Bashtanka district, Mykolaiv region, caught fire following a Shahed drone attack late on January 4.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On the evening of January 4, in the Bashtanka district, the warehouses of an agricultural enterprise caught fire after being hit by a Shahed 131/136 UAV. The blaze was promptly put out," the post reads.

In addition, the drone attack damaged a kindergarten, a village cultural center and private houses. No casualties were reported.