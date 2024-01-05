Agricultural Warehouses In Mykolaiv Region Catch Fire After Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The warehouses of an agricultural enterprise in the Bashtanka district, Mykolaiv region, caught fire following a Shahed drone attack late on January 4.
The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On the evening of January 4, in the Bashtanka district, the warehouses of an agricultural enterprise caught fire after being hit by a Shahed 131/136 UAV. The blaze was promptly put out," the post reads.
In addition, the drone attack damaged a kindergarten, a village cultural center and private houses. No casualties were reported.
MENAFN05012024000193011044ID1107687411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.