ADB Prices Two Global Benchmark USD Bonds

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Asian
Development Bank (ADB) has priced two global benchmark United
States (US) dollar bonds on January 4, Trend reports via the
Bank.
Reportedly, the bonds, valued at $3 billion for a 3-year
maturity and $2 billion for a 10-year maturity, are part of ADB's
ordinary capital resources.
The 3-year bond, featuring a coupon rate of 4.125 percent per
annum payable semi-annually and a maturity date of 12 January 2027,
was priced at 99.663 percent to yield 11.9 basis points over the
4.375 percent US Treasury notes due December 2026. Simultaneously,
the 10-year bond, carrying a coupon rate of 4.125 percent per annum
payable semi-annually and maturing on 12 January 2034, was priced
at 99.530 percent to yield 21.3 basis points over the 4.5 percent
US Treasury notes due November 2033.
The transaction was orchestrated by BofA Securities, Morgan
Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities as lead managers. A
syndicate group, consisting of CIBC Capital Markets, Daiwa Capital
Markets Europe, NatWest Markets, Standard Chartered Bank, and
Scotiabank, also played a pivotal role.
Both bond tranches achieved broad primary market distribution.
For the 3-year issue, 36 percent of the bonds were placed in
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; 33 percent in Asia; and 31
percent in the Americas. In terms of investor distribution, 66
percent of the bonds were allocated to central banks and official
institutions, 21 percent to banks, and 13 percent to fund managers
and other investor types. Regarding the 10-year issue, 54 percent
of the bonds found placement in Europe, the Middle East, and
Africa; 29 percent in the Americas; and 17 percent in Asia.
Investor distribution for the 10-year issue was as follows: 50
percent to banks, 28 percent to central banks and official
institutions, and 22 percent to fund managers and other
investors.
Looking ahead, ADB plans to raise approximately $30 billion-$34
billion from capital markets in 2024.
Follow the author on X:
@Lyaman_Zey
MENAFN05012024000187011040ID1107687410
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.