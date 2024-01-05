UN Hails UAE Mediation Efforts In Russia-Ukraine Pows Swap

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres applauded the UAE's role in the prisoners-swap operation between Russia and Ukraine, which is the biggest since the beginning of the military operations in Ukraine.

In a statement late Thursday, UN Secretary General's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN hopes that this step will be followed by more prisoners-exchange operations and efforts to de-escalate tension between the two sides.

Yesterday, the UAE's foreign ministry announced that its mediation to swap POWs between Russia and Ukraine was successful. The mediation effort is part of the UAE's strong ties with both countries, it added.

Moscow announced retrieving 248 military personnel, while Ukraine retrieved 230, among them are six civilians. (end)

ast







MENAFN05012024000071011013ID1107687402