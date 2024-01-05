Tripbtoz Recognized As The Leading Tourism Venture Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - Tripbtoz wins Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award at 'Tourism Venture Day 2023'

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripbtoz (CEO Jiha Jung) announced that it won the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award at the '2023 Tourism Venture Day'.

The '2023 Tourism Venture Day' event was held on December 20 at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST, Minister YU In Chon) and hosted by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO, President KIM Jang Sil), Tourism Venture Day is an event where tourism stakeholders gather to exchange ideas and explore opportunities for the development of the industry. This year's event was attended by more than 180 people, including MCST First Vice Minister JEON Byung Geuk and KTO President.

The event annually recognizes outstanding companies that have led the tourism industry during the year, and this year a total of 34 companies were selected. Tripbtoz was selected as the winner of the Best Growth Tourism Venture Company.

Tripbtoz was recognized for its contributions to the development of Korea's tourism industry, including its growth to reach KRW 130 billion in total transactions, including foreign currency sales with foreign travelers in 2023, its ingenuity in combining a community based on user-generated short-form videos with hotel booking commerce, and its innovation in unifying a fragmented market from destination discovery to retrospective.

In 2020, Tripbtoz won the Minister's Award at the "Challenge! K-Startup Grand Final 2020", a joint ministry startup competition, and in the same year, won the MCST Award as the "Best Job Creation Company in Tourism Ventures." In 2022, the company received the Prime Minister's Commendation at the 49th Tourism Day Ceremony.

"This award is a valuable achievement that all Tripbtoz employees have made with one heart and one mind," said Jiha Jung, CEO of Tripbtoz. "We will continue to connect travelers around the world and create innovative travel services that have never existed before."

Tripbtoz is a user-generated video-based online travel agency (OTA) that launched in June 2017. It was the first to introduce Travel 2 Earn (T2E), a service that connects travel experiences between users and rewards them for traveling again when they get a reaction from other users. The company was awarded the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award at the 2020 Challenge K-Startup in November 2020 and the Prime Minister's Commendation at the 49th Tourism Day Ceremony in 2022.

