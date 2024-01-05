7-Time Cong LS MP Kodikunnil Suresh Wants To Contest Kerala Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 (IANS) Seven-time Congress Lok Sabha member Kodikunnil Suresh on Friday said that he wants to contest the Kerala Assembly elections in 2026 and does not want to fight for the Lok Sabha seat.

He won his first Lok Sabha election in 1989 but lost in 1998 and 2004.

Suresh, 62, is presently a sitting member of the Lok Sabha from the reserved constituency of Mavelikera in Alappuzha district.

During the second UPA government under Manmohan Singh, Suresh was the Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

He was Lok Sabha member in 1989, 1991,96,99 then 2009, 2014 2019

Suresh expressed his desire while speaking in a special TV programme of a Malayalam channel and added that he has already informed the party higher ups.

He is presently a special invitee to the Congress working Committee besides being the working president of the state Congress unit.

