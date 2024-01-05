Armaan Malik Says Singing In Kannada Is His ‘Musical Happy Place’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who is known for songs such as 'Bol Do Na Zara', 'Naina', and 'Besabriyaan', has kickstarted 2024 with his Kannada song 'Ninyaarele' from the film 'Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe'. The singer shared that he finds comfort in singing in that language and called it his“musical happy place.”

'Ninyaarele' is a soulful romantic song, and has a gentle melody at its core. 'Ninyaarele' also marks Armaan's reunion with actor Vinay Rajkumar, with whom he collaborated in 2015 for the film 'Siddhartha' and made his musical debut in the Kannada industry.

Talking about his experience of working on the song, Armaan Malik said:“I just can't get enough of singing in Kannada – it's like my musical happy place! Super excited that my first track this year 'Ninyaarele' is in Kannada. The release of this new song holds special significance for me as it marks a nostalgic reunion with actor Vinay Rajkumar.”

He added:“Our collaboration dates back to the film 'Siddhartha' in 2015, where I made my debut in the Kannada industry alongside him. This song not only reflects our shared journey but also encapsulates the growth and artistic evolution since our first project together. I hope this track resonates with listeners and becomes a melody that connects with their hearts.”

Sung by Armaan Malik, composed by Veer Samarth and written by Siddu Kodipura and Suni, 'Ninyaarele' is available to stream to on major audio streaming platforms.

