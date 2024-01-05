(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobius Vendor Partners Adds Global Patient Experience Expert, Healthcare Executive to its Advisory Council.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Bob Kobek317-816-6000 Ext. 100Media Contact: Georgi Bohrod760-803-4522Mobius Vendor Partners Adds Global Patient Experience Expert, Healthcare Executive to its Advisory CouncilMobiusVP Prioritizes Growth in Healthcare with Patients-Count Feedback PlatformMobius Vendor Partners ( ), the well-known business process design, management and performance improvement consulting firm and creator of CustomerCount®, Patients-Count® and EmployeeCount® feedback systems, announced today that global patient experience expert and healthcare executive Nicole Cable will serve on its Advisory Council.A sought-after patient and human experience leader, Cable has established and directed patient experience programs at multiple large health systems over the last decade, most recently serving as Corporate Chief Experience Officer for national CareMax, Inc. where she created the Office of Human Experience and transformed the organization into a consumer-focused enterprise. Cable also served as Chief Experience Officer for InnovaCare, Inc., corporate director of patient experience programs for ChenMed Family of Companies, and director of patient experience at University of Maryland Laurel Regional Hospital. In her roles, she was responsible for designing, implementing and evaluating programs to enhance customer, provider and employee experiences.Cable was recently named among the“Women We Admire Top 50 Women Leaders in Wellness & Fitness,” named one of South Florida Business Journal's Influential Business Women for 2023, and was recognized by the CX Network as“20 Global CX Leaders to Watch 2022 & the Inaugural Power List.”Cable will serve on the newly formed MobiusVP Advisory Council alongside its Chair Jeff Hansen , a 20-year leader in the hospitality and travel industry.“With Jeff and Nicole, we have two powerhouse leaders with deep knowledge and expertise in MobiusVP's largest and fastest-growing industry verticals – hospitality and healthcare,” said Bob Kobek, President of Mobius Vendor Partners.“As we enter our 25th year in business, the Advisory Council will help position Mobius for continued growth, innovation and impact. I'm thrilled to have Nicole lend her patient experience prowess to our organization.”MobiusVP announced the creation of its Advisory Council in November under the leadership of Jeff Hansen, former Senior Vice President of Travel Services at Travel and Leisure Co. Jeff praised the addition of Cable to the Advisory Council.“Nicole's robust background in patient and human experience will be an incredible asset to Mobius Vendor Partners as it continues to expand its healthcare presence,” said Jeff Hansen, Chair of the MobiusVP Advisory Council.“I am eager to work together with Nicole and MobiusVP leadership to leverage opportunities and help the organization thrive.”Last year, MobiusVP announced the creation of its healthcare-focused survey product, Patients-Count®. Patients-Count is an online enterprise feedback management system tailored to the healthcare industry to capture, measure and report patient and employee experience at each step of the care journey.“Having been a client of Mobius Vendor Partners, I believe in their organization and the power of their survey products and consulting expertise to help measure and improve patient experience,” said Nicole Cable.“I'm honored to join the Advisory Council and be a resource for continued impact in healthcare.”As a certified patient experience professional, Cable also serves as a Board Member for the Society for Health Systems, on the Global Advisory Board for the Beryl Institute, and as a Board Member and Co-Chair of the Measurement & Reporting Team for the Patient Experience Policy Forum. She is also a member of the Patient Experience Institute, the Institute for Patient & Family Centered Care and the National Association of Health Services Executive (NAHSE).Cable is a sought-after keynote speaker, has authored multiple publications on patient experience, and assisted with developing the Certified Patient Experience Professional Certification.Cable earned a Master of Science in Healthcare Sciences with an emphasis on Public Health. She is currently pursuing a PhD in Public Policy: Social Policy.Visit for more information about Mobius Vendor Partners and its feedback systems CustomerCount®, Patients-Count® and EmployeeCount®. Follow Mobius Vendor Partners and its products on LinkedIn here.About Mobius Vendor PartnersMobius Vendor Partners (Mobius) is a business process design, management and performance improvement company with personnel committed to excellence in assessment and deployment. We help our client organizations increase efficiency and effectiveness to gain positive, bottom line impacts. The Mobius Online Feedback Systems feature-rich, cloud based survey solution providing intuitive real-time reporting, fast turnaround on requested updates, and detailed and dynamic data gathering capabilities to support process improvement efforts, build customer loyalty and improve your bottom line. They are used by organizations across numerous different vertical markets and industries.About Patients-Count®Patients-Count is an online enterprise feedback management system tailored to the health care industry to help capture, measure, and report patient and employee experience at each step of the care journey. Patients-Count® supports 40+ languages with 70+ report templates and features the ability to deploy surveys via email, SMS, QR Code, WhatsApp, website, telephone, mail (via scanning technology) & more.

