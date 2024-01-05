Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority Hosted The Global Press Conference Ahead Of CES 2024, Previewing Incheon Startups

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Representatives from IFEZ selected Incheon companies, and media outlets posed for the commemorative photo

A representative from UniUni presented their products to foreign journalists during the 'Special Global Press Conference' at Incheon Startup Park on the morning of the 12th.

A representative from Sheco introduced their products to foreign journalists during the 'Special Global Press Conference' at Incheon Startup Park on the morning of the 12th.

A representative from JChi Global introduced their products to foreign press members during the 'Special Global Press Conference' at Incheon Startup Park on the morning of the 12th.

A representative from Able Labs showcased their products to foreign press members during the 'Special Global Press Conference' at Incheon Startup Park on the morning of the 12th.

IFEZ Presented Capabilities of Incheon Startups in CES 2024 to Global Media Outlets.

INCHEON, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZ) held the 'Special Global Press Conference' at Incheon Startup Park on the morning of the 12th, unveiling the technologies and products of local startups participating in CES 2024.This conference aimed to introduce the technology and products of domestic startups participating in the exhibition through global media ahead of the world's largest IT and electronics expo, CES 2024, scheduled for January next year.Incheon Startup Park, jointly operated by IFEZ and Incheon Techno Park (Incheon TP) since its establishment in February 2021, is a support program for early-stage startup companies. This year, IFEZ, with additional budget allocations, is set to operate the 'Incheon/IFEZ Promotion Pavilion' independently among local governments at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), the main exhibition hall for AI and robotics zones at CES 2024, showcasing the technologies and products of 34 startups.In addition, during the exhibition period, IFEZ will run simultaneous online briefings on a global media stage at the promotion hall, promoting the achievements of each company to visitors worldwide, aiming to showcase Incheon's capabilities as a smart city.At this active global media conference, overseas media such as 'Le Café du Geek' from France, focusing on IT and AI, and the US tech media 'Ubergizmo' participated. Four companies, Sheco, Able Labs, UniUni, and JChi Global, introduced their products to these media outlets.Sheco (CEO Kwon Kisung) plans to exhibit the 'Sheco ARC-M' platform at CES 2024, encompassing underwater drones and crewless mobile systems that remove environmental pollutants in sea areas. This platform, boasting immediate and efficient water quality purification through real-time pollutant separation technology, received innovation awards in the 'Drones & Unmanned Systems' and 'Human Security' categories, achieving a dual victory in the CES 2024 Innovation Award.Able Labs (CEO Shin Sang) is set to unveil the liquid treatment robot 'NOTABLE' at CES 2024. NOTABLE, with high precision enabling control of minute flow rates during suction and distribution movements, is expected to enhance reproducibility and efficiency in various biological experiments due to these features.UniUni (CEO Han Suyeon) will exhibit the 'Savvy Toilet,' an AIoT smart integrated solution for 'safe, secure, and satisfying' restrooms at CES 2024. This solution monitors individuals' abnormal behaviors (such as illegal filming or falls) in the bathroom through AI, achieving a 96.6% identification rate for such behaviors in just 4 seconds, ensuring safety, security, and prompt action.JChi Global (CEO Oh Jumyung) plans to unveil the 'Hybrid Artificial Turf' with eco-friendly features and various functional aspects using visible light catalyst materials at CES 2024. Evaluated as a construction material contributing to improving air quality by removing fine dust-inducing substances (NOx, VOCs, etc.) and subsequently inhibiting regeneration, it possesses antibacterial treatment, heat insulation, and robust resistance against viruses and bacteria on the surface, minimizing concerns about damage from ultraviolet rays.Shim Sunok, the Smart City Director at IFEZ, expressed,“In the future, the Incheon Economic Free Zone Authority plans to actively promote the smart city-related capabilities possessed by Incheon and Incheon Economic Free Zone to the world. We will continue providing generous support for startups wishing to participate in high-profile 'global mega-exhibitions' like CES.”

