Old Doha Port To Host Public Entertainment Events Throughout January

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Old Doha Port has unveiled a bustling lineup of events for the entire month of January.

According to its official social media account, the port will continue to host its Winter Festival until January 7, from 4pm to 10pm, featuring interactive experiences with jugglers, stilt walkers, magicians, and lively mascots. The port, adorned with vibrant hues that speak to its character, now boasts new murals courtesy of 13 local and international artists from the World Wide Walls mural festival.

Adding to the festivities is a dynamic roaming parade held four times daily, creating a lively atmosphere against the unique backdrop of the port.



The Custom Show Parade on January 19 will showcase a collection of classic cars, following the success of a similar event held in October last year.

Football enthusiasts will find joy in the events around the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, including the official mascots' appearance from today, January 5 to 6, between 4pm and 10pm. Visitors can meet the family of five desert rodents – Saboog, Tmbki, Freha, Zkriti, and Traeneh. Meanwhile, other events related to the sporting tournament will run from January 12 to February 10.

The highly anticipated second edition of the Visit Qatar Kite Festival will grace the Old Doha Port from January 25 to February 3. Unlike its previous venue at the Museum of Islamic Art Park, this edition will feature giant kites flown by 60 participants from around the world against the historical and modern backdrop of Old Doha Port.

The event, held in front of the cruise terminal, aims to captivate international passengers during the busy cruise season which will run until April.

In addition to these, Qatar Tourism highlighted other events throughout the month.

These include the Doha Trade Fair at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre until January 6, the International Circus: Beyond Reality at Old Wakra Souq until January 11, Baraha Movie Nights at Msheireb Downtown Doha until January 6, and the Palestine: A Journey Through Time Book Display at the Museum of Islamic Art until January 31.

Meanwhile, the Doha Tour 2024 at Al Shaqab will continue until January 13, with the most-awaited AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 rounding off the month-long festivities from January 12 to February 10.