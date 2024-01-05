Sobi's Chairman of the Board resigns due to health reasons

Bo Jesper Hansen has been deputy Chairman of the Board of Sobi since the annual general meeting in May 2022 and Chairman of the Board of Sobi since the annual general meeting in May 2023. Annette Clancy assumes with immediate effect the role of Chair of the Board. Annette has been a board member of Sobi since 2014 and has extensive experience from executive positions and board positions in the pharmaceutical industry.

"We regret that Bo Jesper needs to resign, and we thank him for his valuable contributions to Sobi", says Annette Clancy, Sobi's incoming Chair of the Board.

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi

This information was submitted for publication on 5 January 2024 at 08:00 CET.

