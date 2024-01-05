Supportu Welcomes Vice President Of Revenue Operations, Accelerating Its Growth Plans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SupportU , a woman, minority-owned disruptor in the business process outsourcing (BPO ) industry, is pleased to announce and welcome Chris Woloson, who is joining SupportU as Vice President of Revenue Operations. Chris's responsibilities will encompass strategic sales leadership, accelerating SupportU's growth, and contributing to the company's overall business and financial strategies.Chris is a consummate sales professional with over 20 years of experience with inside and outside sales coupled with over 13 years of strong investment and financial background. As a veteran in the BPO space, Chris has a proven track record of successfully providing corporate sales and business process outsourcing solutions.“I have worked with Chris in the past and am thrilled at the opportunity to work with him again. He brings such a diverse sales background in Collections, Finance Management, Insurance, and Outbound Sales. He has a keen sense of what customers' needs are and how to create solutions that will solve those needs effectively. What makes Chris a great sales partner is that he cares, listens intently, and can gain the respect of his prospects. He is great at building and maintaining relationships while always proactively adding value for his prospects and clients,” stated Laurie Colangelo, Vice President – Client Success.“We're thrilled that Chris is joining SupportU to drive our mission and growth further,” said Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis, CEO/Founder.“Chris is an excellent addition to our SupportU team, as he brings a great balance of deep sales experience coupled with strong financial acumen that will lend itself well to helping the organization define its growth strategy.”About SupportU©SupportU is a Woman, Minority-owned BPO company founded on the principle of creating a safe workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion. SupportU offers a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing.SupportU is designed to be an industry disruptor. We pride ourselves on being an innovative service provider in both infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and business process outsourcing (BPO). SupportU helps companies catapult into the digital world, providing exceptional customer support and sales to their customers. Our technology stack supports the success of employees and leadership, allowing them to deliver amazing results to clients. We have built our entire business model around true employee experience (EX) to impact customer experience (CX). Leveraging forward-thinking technology without the big CapEx expense allows our partners to be competitive and increase their brand loyalty. SupportU is proud to offer a diversified portfolio of delivery sites globally to fit any budget while sourcing the best talent. Our company is led by award-winning industry leaders who are experts in technology and contact center operations, having a combined 50+ years of running successful global operations.Above all else, SupportU takes great pride in its mission to help provide employment and development opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired, purposeful lives. We bring out the best version of our people, and they deliver incredible results for our clients and customers while giving back to the communities that we live in. To learn more, visit: supportusolutions

