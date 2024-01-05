24 Injured In New York Subway Crash

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Jan. 5 (Petra)-- Twenty-four people were hurt in the crash near 96th Street, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in the United States. Per officials, their wounds were not life-threatening, the New York Times reported.An internal police report said a work train was changing tracks when it was hit by the passenger train, which led to the derailment, though no details on why they collided were in the report, according to the New York Times.