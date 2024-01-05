Ayodhya To Light Up With Solar Trees

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya (UP), Jan 5 (IANS) About 42 parks in Ayodhya would be illuminated through solar power in the coming days.

Uttar Pradesh new and renewable energy development agency (UPNEDA) is going to install solar trees in the parks, taking forward the vision to deploy renewable energy sources as far as possible in the temple town.

While eight parks would be powered by 2.5 kilowatt solar trees, the remaining 34 parks would be lit up with the help of 1 kilowatt trees.

The decorative trees have been designed in a way that the lights illuminate the central area of the parks where benches would be put up.

Moreover, a solar power city being set up in the city, would supply power to the important locations which would be frequented by the tourists.

Project manager UPNEDA, Praveen Nath Pandey said that overall, at 52 locations, solar trees are going to be installed and work is underway to cover all the locations.

Some of the important locations where trees would be installed are Suryakund, Circuit house, State Bank of India colony, Kaushalpuri phase 1, Rohini colony, Shiv Mandir park, Bahadurganj, among others.

The trees have been designed in a way to blend in with the overall theme of the city.

