Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai: Bihar Min After Nitish Elected As JD(U) National President

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 5 (IANS) Soon after Nitish Kumar was elected as National President of the JD(U), Bihar Building Construction Minister Ashok Choudhary claimed,“Tiger abhi zinda hai.”

Choudhary is considered to be close to the Bihar Chief Minister.

“Nitish Kumar is the undisputed leader of the JD(U). After Lalan Singh resigned from the post of National President, Nitish Kumar was elected again for the post. I can only say 'Tiger abhi zinda hai'. Lalan Singh resigned as he wanted to spend time in his home constituency Munger,” Choudhary said.

When asked whether Nitish Kumar could go to the NDA before the Lok Sabha elections, Choudhary said,“No one knows what will happen tomorrow. We are with the Mahagathbandhan and running the government with the help of alliance partners.”

Reacting on the working style of the ED and CBI, Choudhary said,“The constitutional agencies lack transparency in their functioning. It has been widely discussed across all sections. BJP leaders should give some answers.”

