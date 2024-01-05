Play Unveils A Harmonious Fusion Of Asian-Mediterranean Flavors And The Vibrant Rhythm Of High-Energy Nightlife

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 2023, New Delhi - Unveiling a paradigm shift in Delhi's dynamic nightlife and culinary scene, Play stands as the epitome of experiential excellence. Nestled within the vibrant Qutub Complex in Mehrauli, it transcends conventional norms, redefining the very essence of a cocktail bar and restaurant. More than a mere culinary destination, Play embarks on a transformative multi-sensory journey for its patrons. An exquisite blend of captivating visual aesthetics, enticing aromatic flavours, and carefully curated sounds converges to craft an unparalleled holistic experience. This transcendent encounter lingers with guests, etching unforgettable memories that extend well beyond the moment of departure. The patrons are invited to partake in savouring craft cocktails, indulging in delectable Asian-Mediterranean fusion cuisine, and revelling in the perfect backdrop for unfiltered moments of pure enjoyment at Play.



Kanishk Tuteja, the creative force behind Play, envisions a space where culinary artistry seamlessly meets theatrical elegance. As the founder, he expresses that "Play transcends the traditional definition of a restaurantâ€”it's a stage for unforgettable experiences. The fusion of diverse flavours, mirrored illusions, and dynamic ambiance invites guests to embark on a journey of luxury and delight at Play, where every moment is meticulously crafted for those who seek the extraordinary."



At the core of Play lies its interior design, drawing inspiration from theatrical elegance and blending influences from Asian and Mediterranean cultures. Mirrored elements create captivating spatial illusions, contributing to a glamorous ambiance, while a dual-level DJ setup injects contemporary energy. Meticulous attention to detail ensures a versatile, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing environment, aiming to deliver a luxurious and immersive experience that surpasses expectations.



In the culinary realm at Play, a masterful symphony of Asian and Mediterranean flavours unfolds, skillfully weaving together a captivating fusion of culinary traditions. From creatively infused sushi to inventive fusion tapas, each dish tells a unique story of culinary amalgamation, inviting diners on thrilling gastronomic adventures. Chef Bulut's dedication to theatrical presentation elevates the dining experience, seamlessly aligning with the overarching theme of Asian-Mediterranean fusion. Embracing seasonality and sustainability, the menu integrates seasonal specialties, featuring signature dishes like the visually captivating Black Cod Miso and the irresistible Baklava. These culinary gems not only symbolise Chef Bulut's mastery but also underscore Play's commitment to delivering visually stunning and delightful dining experiences.



The mixologists at Play have curated an unprecedented cocktail menu that complements the venue's theatrical theme. Signature drinks skillfully incorporate exotic ingredients and are presented with captivating flair, adding an extra layer of luxury to the overall dining experience.



Play Qutub stands as a beacon for those seeking an immersive, multi-sensory journey. Every element is meticulously curated for an unparalleled theatrical luxury fusion experience, making Play the ultimate destination for those who crave the extraordinary.

