Tajikistan To Host Regular Session Of Interstate Council For Hydrometeorology Of CIS

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 5. Tajikistan's
Dushanbe is set to host the 35th session of the Interstate Council
for Hydrometeorology of the Commonwealth of Independent States
(CIS) this year, Trend reports.
The session of the council will be attended by ten CIS member
countries, according to Tajikistan's Hydrometeorology Agency. In
addition, delegates from the World Meteorological Organization
(WMO) will be present as observers at all council sessions.
The CIS Interstate Council for Hydrometeorology was created on
February 8, 1992, by the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of
Hydrometeorology. This agreement was one of the first
intergovernmental treaties promoting sectoral cooperation within
the framework of the CIS.
The importance of its foundation stemmed from the need to gather
reliable hydrometeorological information on a regular basis in
order to effectively grow economies, ensure population safety, and
strengthen the defense capabilities of CIS member nations.
