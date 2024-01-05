Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center To Hold XI Global Baku Forum In Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Nizami Ganjavi
International Center (NGIC) is expected to hold the XI Global Baku
Forum, Trend reports.
This event will bring together around 400 internationally
renowned professionals, as well as previous and present world
leaders, ministers, and Nobel laureates. The forum is set to take
place on March 14-16, 2024.
To recall, many countries and prominent international
organizations were represented at the previous Global Baku Forum,
which was held in March 2023.
Four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and
ministers, as well as leaders from five UN organizations, attended
the event. In addition, 25 past presidents, 21 former prime
ministers, and deputy foreign ministers from 23 countries were
present. The forum was graced by the presence of 360
representatives from 61 countries.
