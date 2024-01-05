Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center To Hold XI Global Baku Forum In Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) is expected to hold the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

This event will bring together around 400 internationally renowned professionals, as well as previous and present world leaders, ministers, and Nobel laureates. The forum is set to take place on March 14-16, 2024.

To recall, many countries and prominent international organizations were represented at the previous Global Baku Forum, which was held in March 2023.

Four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, as well as leaders from five UN organizations, attended the event. In addition, 25 past presidents, 21 former prime ministers, and deputy foreign ministers from 23 countries were present. The forum was graced by the presence of 360 representatives from 61 countries.