Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To Over 363,000

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 363,070 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and January 5, 2024, including 790 in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,011 (+9) enemy tanks, 11,142 (+14) armored fighting vehicles, 8,604 (+30) artillery systems, 949 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, and 631 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems. The Russian army also lost 329 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,771 (+18) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,786 (+1) cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 11,463 (+40) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,313 (+9) pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

