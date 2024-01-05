One Killed, Seven Injured In 125 Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 125 shelling attacks on the Kherson region on January 4, killing one person and injuring seven others.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 125 shelling attacks, firing 639 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including four Shaheds. The enemy fired 31 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military hit residential areas in the region's settlements, critical infrastructure in Kherson and the Kherson district; and a humanitarian aid warehouse in the Beryslav district.