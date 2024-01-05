Work Underway To Establish Polling Station At Azerbaijani Embassy In U.S

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Preparations are underway for the participation of Azerbaijanis
living in different countries of the world in the extraordinary
presidential elections to be held on 7 February 2024, Azernews reports.
In order to ensure the electoral rights of Azerbaijanis living
in foreign countries, intensive work is being carried out to set up
polling stations in Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions in these
countries, in the administrative buildings of embassies and
consulates.
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Washington has appealed to
Azerbaijani citizens over 18 years of age, permanently or
temporarily residing in the United States or on a long-term
business trip, to provide information about themselves to be added
to the voter list.
In addition to the capital, it is expected that Azerbaijani
compatriots living in New York and neighbouring regions will also
vote at the polling station to be set up at the Azerbaijani Embassy
in Washington:
"The work continues in the same spirit. The Consulate operating
in Los Angeles will also inform the public about the activity of
the Election Centre to be established in this region in the coming
days".
It should be noted that extraordinary presidential elections
will be held in Azerbaijan on 7 February this year.
