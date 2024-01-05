               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Women's Under-20 Volleyball Team To Play Its Third Match At EEVZA Championship


1/5/2024 2:24:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan women's under-20 volleyball team will play its third match at the championship of the East European Volleyball Zone Association (EEVZA) held in Shauliai, Lithuania, Azernews reports.

Shahin Chatman's team will face Ukraine today.

The game will start at 16:30 Baku time. In the two previous matches our representative lost to Estonia and Latvia with the score 0:3. U-20 will clarify relations with Lithuania on 6 January and Poland on 7 January.

It should be noted that the competition, which will last until 7 January, is a qualifier for UEFA EURO 2024. According to the regulations, the champion team will advance to the final stage of the continental championship.

