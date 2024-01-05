Azerbaijan Women's Under-20 Volleyball Team To Play Its Third Match At EEVZA Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan women's under-20 volleyball team will play its third
match at the championship of the East European Volleyball Zone
Association (EEVZA) held in Shauliai, Lithuania, Azernews reports.
Shahin Chatman's team will face Ukraine today.
The game will start at 16:30 Baku time. In the two previous
matches our representative lost to Estonia and Latvia with the
score 0:3. U-20 will clarify relations with Lithuania on 6 January
and Poland on 7 January.
It should be noted that the competition, which will last until 7
January, is a qualifier for UEFA EURO 2024. According to the
regulations, the champion team will advance to the final stage of
the continental championship.
MENAFN05012024000195011045ID1107687326
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.