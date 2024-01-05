CEC Receives Signature Sheets Of Four More People For Presidential Candidacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) CEC receives signature sheets of four more people as
presidential candidates. Signature lists of four more people whose
candidacy for the post of president is accepted by the Central
Election Commission (CEC), Azernews reports.
The signature sheets of Fazil Mustafa, presidential candidate of
the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev, presidential candidate of
the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, presidential
candidate of the All Azerbaijan People's Front Party, and Fuad
Aliyev, whose candidacy for the post of president was nominated by
himself, were submitted to the CEC together with the necessary
documents.
It should be noted that earlier the signature sheets of Zahid
Oruj, whose candidature he nominated himself, and Razi Nurullayev,
presidential candidate from the National Front Party, were
submitted to the electoral body.
It should be noted that 17 people have been nominated for the
presidency so far.
On 19 December, the CEC approved Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for
the post of president from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party. On
December 26, PEA submitted to the CEC signature sheets with 50,000
signatures of voters collected in defence of Ilham Aliyev, as well
as other documents stipulated by Article 58.1 of the Electoral
Code. Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the post of President was
registered at the CEC session held on 30 December.
Earlier, at the CEC session held on 21 December, Zahid Oruj and
Fuad Aliyev, self-nominated presidential candidate from the Great
Creation Party Fazil Mustafa, Elshad Musayev, presidential
candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev,
presidential candidate from the All Azerbaijan Popular Front Party,
national candidate Razi Nurullayev, presidential candidate from the
All Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, was approved.
At the CEC meeting held on 26 December, the issue of approving
the candidacy of Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib
Samadov, Fikret Yusifov, Yusif Bagirzade, Arzuman Abdulkarimov,
Yunus Oguz and Gulamgusein Alibayli, nominated by himself, was put
up for consideration. On 30 December Safarov's candidacy was
confirmed.
On 31 December, the CEC endorsed Avaz Temirkhi, a candidate
nominated by himself.
Extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan
on 7 February 2024.
