Pyongyang Fires Some 200 Artillery Shells Toward Border Island - Yonhap

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- North Korea fired some 200 artillery shells into waters off its western coast on Friday, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for civilians on two South Korean islands, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the artillery firings from the North's southwestern coastal areas between 9 and 11 a.m. (0000 and 0200 GMT), according to the report. The residents on the western border islands of Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong were ordered to evacuate to shelters following the artillery firing.

The shells splashed into the maritime buffer zone north of the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea. The buffer zone was set under an inter-Korean military accord signed in September 2018 to reduce border tensions.

The JCS said there was no reported damage from the North's artillery firing on South Korean people and the military.

"We gravely warn that the entire responsibility of such crisis-escalating situations lies with North Korea and strongly urge for its immediate halt," the JCS said. "Under close coordination between South Korea and the US, our military is tracking and monitoring related activity, and will conduct corresponding measures to North Korea's provocations," it said.

The South Korean military is planning to conduct live-fire drills on the northwestern border islands in the Yellow Sea later in the day in response to the North's artillery firing, according to officials.

Last November, North Korea unilaterally scrapped the 2018 accord after Seoul partially suspended the deal in protest of Pyongyang's successful launch of a military spy satellite. (end)

