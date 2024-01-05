               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Severe Cold Continues Despite Slight Rise In Temp In Kashmir


1/5/2024 2:19:26 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Severe cold weather conditions continued in Jammu and Kashmir despite slight rise in minimum temperature with Srinagar recording a low of minus 3.0°C on Friday.

While Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 3.8°C on previous night, a meteorological department official said, as per news agency GNS that the current temperature of minus 3.0°C was 0.9°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3.0°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.5°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 3.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.5°C above normal for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 5.1°C against 4.7°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.4°C, Batote 3.0°C and Bhaderwah 0.2°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called 'Chillai-Khurd' that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Weatherman has said that there is a possibility of generally cloudy and dry weather over plains and“very light” snow over“isolated extreme higher reaches” during the next 24 hours. From January 6-7, he said, mainly dry weather is expected.

Generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light rain/snow over isolated higher reaches on January 8, he said. From January 9-10, he said, generally dry weather is expected.

