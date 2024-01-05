The Top 3 Best Places To Work In Indonesia For 2023 Revealed

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 January 2024 - Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca and Darya-Varia Laboratoria are recognized as the top 3 best places to work in Indonesia for 2023 according to the annual prestigious Best Places to Work certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Novo Nordisk Indonesia, an affiliate of the global healthcare company with more than 100 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care, was awarded the top position followed by AstraZeneca Indonesia, an affiliate of the multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company. Darya-Varia Laboratoria, a pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacture and the trade of pharmaceutical products and cosmetics, came in the third position.

Despite the challenges faced globally around employee turnover and declining engagement level, the average level of engagement of the top performing companies in Indonesia is 85% and this is something to be proud of. This achievement not only demonstrates the ongoing commitment of those employers to building and sustaining an open and transparent work environment, but also their efforts in keeping business engagement firmly rooted in trust, ethics, and behaviors.

Every year in Indonesia, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness.

Best Places to Work