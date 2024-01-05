Brazil’S Vehicle Sales Surged 12% In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil experienced a 12% increase in new vehicle registrations, reaching over 4 million units.



Fenabrave reported this surge, highlighting a significant growth from the previous year's 3.67 million.



Notably, motorcycle and car sales drove this rise, with motorcycles increasing by 16.1% and cars by 11.3%.



This upturn marks the first time since 2019 that car sales exceeded 2 million units.



José Maurício Andreta Júnior, President of Fenabrave, credits these results to effective industry-government partnerships.



However, he emphasizes the need for sustainable growth strategies in the automotive sector.







Looking ahead to 2024, Fenabrave projects a 13.54% increase in new vehicle sales, estimating around 4.52 million units.



This forecast includes a 12% growth in car sales, potentially stimulated by the Mover program, enhancing the credit environment for vehicle purchases.



The program's impact is expected to extend to truck sales, with a projected 10% increase, and buses, anticipated to grow by 20%.



Motorcycle sales are also predicted to rise by 16%, continuing the sector's positive trend.



These projections reflect Brazil's evolving automotive market, balancing economic initiatives with consumer demand and industry developments.

Background

