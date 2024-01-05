DGCA Serves Show-Cause Notices To AI, Spicejet Over Fog Delays

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi

: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken action against Air India and SpiceJet, issuing a show-cause notice for rostering pilots who lack training in CAT III technology. CAT III technology is crucial for aiding aircraft in landing during dense fog and adverse weather conditions with low visibility.

The regulatory move comes in response to the diversion of more than 50 flights bound for Delhi airport due to poor visibility on December 24–25 and December 27–28, according to DGCA reports.

Delays, diversions, and cancellations

The last week of December witnessed widespread disruption at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as low-visibility procedures were activated due to fog. CAT III B-compliant aircraft and trained pilots are essential for landing in these conditions, ensuring a minimum visibility range of 200 to 50 feet.

However, the situation deteriorated between December 25 and December 29, resulting in significant delays, diversions, and cancellations. Approximately 500 flights faced delays, with over 65 flights diverted and 20–30 cancellations during this period alone.

Over 60 flights bound for Delhi airport were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, and more than 50 of these diversions were attributed to pilots lacking training for low-visibility operations. This has prompted concerns about adherence to safety protocols and the proficiency of flight crews in dealing with challenging weather conditions.

