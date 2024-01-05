Wisekey And Cybersecurity Tech Accord To Host An Influential Roundtable Discussion During Davos 2024 Event

Geneva, Switzerland – January 5, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, is proud to announce that in collaboration with the Cybersecurity Tech Accord, it will host a roundtable discussion on January 17, 2024 in Davos, Switzerland.

The roundtable, themed“AI Unleashed: Ensuring Safety and Leveraging Decentralization,” is a landmark gathering that will dissect the burgeoning role of cybersecurity within Artificial Intelligence. It will aim to navigate the complex terrain of AI, probing the ethical, safety, and privacy challenges that accompany AI's integration into various sectors. We seek to offer an illuminating discourse that considers how decentralized AI systems might reshape privacy paradigms and control structures.

Similar to previous (since 2003) events organized by WISeKey, the Davos 2024 event is set to welcome an impressive roster of attendees including business and political heavyweights, distinguished economists, and senior representatives from both private and public sectors.

Notably, the event features a diverse panel of leading minds in AI, encompassing AI researchers, ethicists, technology mavens, and influential policymakers. This array of expertise promises a rich dialogue, exploring pathways to manage AI's rapid growth with an emphasis on ethical governance and safety protocols. A core focus will be on how decentralization could potentially transform power dynamics within the AI landscape, posing both challenges and opportunities.

WISeKey cordially invites media representatives, industry experts, and all stakeholders interested in the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and ethics to join this groundbreaking event.

Event Details:



Date: January 17, 2024

Time: 16:00 – 17:00 PM CET

Venue: Europa Hotel, Davos Registration: Interested participants can secure their spot by visiting

Event Highlights:



In-depth Panel Discussions: Tackling critical issues around AI's ethical implications, safety measures, and the impact of decentralized systems.

Networking Opportunities: Engage with a broad spectrum of professionals and thought leaders in the field of technology and cybersecurity. Insights into Future Trends: Gain foresight into how AI and cybersecurity are shaping the future of industries and governance.



About Cybersecurity Tech Accord:

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord promotes a safer online world by fostering collaboration among global technology companies committed to protecting their customers and users and helping them defend against malicious threats.

Signatories are committed to advancing the mission of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord by partnering on initiatives that improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace. By combining the resources and expertise of the global technology industry, the Cybersecurity Tech Accord creates a starting point for dialogue, discovery and decisive action.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit .

