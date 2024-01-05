Risks And Opportunities From Red Sea Tension

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Starting the new year with a clean slate has not been possible: The world is still facing geopolitical pressure that could lead to new and larger conflicts.

The events in the Red Sea are particularly significant in this regard. It seemed that the situation would improve with the formation of a naval force to protect ships in the area, but it did not. Houthi ballistic-missile attacks on ships in the Red Sea continue, disrupting the safe passage of cargo through Bab-el-Mandeb strait and the Suez Canal.

As a result, shipping companies are being forced, for the sake of protecting their workers and cargo, to find alternative routes, which, unsurprisingly, leads to increased time and costs.