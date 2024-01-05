China Wants To Fire Hypersonic Bullets At US Tanks

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Chinese researchers are analyzing the impact of hypervelocity kinetic energy weapons against US tank armor, tests informed by lessons learned from the Ukraine war and with an eye on Taiwan's US-supplied armored forces.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Chinese scientists have conducted simulations to determine the damage capability of kinetic energy weapons against US military armor.

The Chinese team supposedly found that a solid sphere weighing 20 kilograms and traveling four times the speed of sound can cause significant damage to advanced tanks built under US military standards, the SCMP report said.

The kinetic energy carried by such a projectile is around 25 megajoules, which is less than seven-kilowatt hours when converted into electrical energy. The Chinese team also claimed that while a targeted tank might appear unscathed on the outside, its inner workings were irreparably damaged in the simulations.

Led by Huang Jie of the China Aerodynamics Research and Development Center's Hypervelocity Aerodynamic Institute, the research team published their findings in the peer-reviewed Equipment Environmental Engineering journal.

SCMP mentions that the team found that specific locations in the armored target have a high probability of failure due to overload damage as their impact response spectrum lines exceed the safety limits recommended by NATO MIL-STD-810, which relates to the tailoring of military equipment's environmental design and test limits to the conditions expected to be encountered during its service life.

Hypersonic weapons were initially designed to target high-value assets like large military installations or aircraft carriers. Still, with technological advancements and cost reductions, China and others are considering using the cutting-edge, high-speed weaponry in a broader range of scenarios.