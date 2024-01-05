Kazakhstan Imported $27.3M Worth Of Turkmen Tomatoes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Imports of agricultural products, mainly fruits and vegetables, increased markedly in Kazakhstan in 2023, accounting for about 70-80% of the supply in the country's markets and shops, Azernews reports.

The total value of tomato imports during the period was $38.5 million. Of this amount, $27.3 million came from Turkmenistan, while $6.4 million came from Uzbekistan. In addition, tomatoes were also supplied from China, Iran and Russia.

Exports of greenhouse tomatoes from Turkmenistan continue to grow at a high rate, which has a significant impact on the supply of the market in Kazakhstan and can be attributed to both an increase in consumer demand and the competitiveness of Turkmen products in the market.

Other Vegetable Imports

Onions, both shallots and regular, were imported at a total cost of $20.9 million, including $13.8 million from Uzbekistan and $6.4 million from Tajikistan. Other sources of onion supplies were Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Russia.

Cauliflower and broccoli imports totalled $3 million and came from Uzbekistan, China, and Iran. Carrots and turnips were purchased for $2.5 million from Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan.

Cucumbers were imported from Iran, Uzbekistan, and China, totalling $6.2 million. Potato imports to Kazakhstan reached $3.8 million, with shipments originating from Pakistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Belarus.

Garlic was imported from China ($2.1 million) and Uzbekistan ($0.6 million).