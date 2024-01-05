Kazakhstan Imported $27.3M Worth Of Turkmen Tomatoes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Imports of agricultural products, mainly fruits and vegetables,
increased markedly in Kazakhstan in 2023, accounting for about
70-80% of the supply in the country's markets and shops, Azernews reports.
The total value of tomato imports during the period was $38.5
million. Of this amount, $27.3 million came from Turkmenistan,
while $6.4 million came from Uzbekistan. In addition, tomatoes were
also supplied from China, Iran and Russia.
Exports of greenhouse tomatoes from Turkmenistan continue to
grow at a high rate, which has a significant impact on the supply
of the market in Kazakhstan and can be attributed to both an
increase in consumer demand and the competitiveness of Turkmen
products in the market.
Other Vegetable Imports
Onions, both shallots and regular, were imported at a total cost
of $20.9 million, including $13.8 million from Uzbekistan and $6.4
million from Tajikistan. Other sources of onion supplies were
Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Russia.
Cauliflower and broccoli imports totalled $3 million and came
from Uzbekistan, China, and Iran. Carrots and turnips were
purchased for $2.5 million from Uzbekistan, Russia, and
Kyrgyzstan.
Cucumbers were imported from Iran, Uzbekistan, and China,
totalling $6.2 million. Potato imports to Kazakhstan reached $3.8
million, with shipments originating from Pakistan, Russia,
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Belarus.
Garlic was imported from China ($2.1 million) and Uzbekistan
($0.6 million).
