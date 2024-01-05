War Update: Ukrainian Defense Repel 32 Enemy Attacks In Avdiivka Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 32 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector in the past 24 hours.

"In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In the past 24 hours, the defense forces repelled 16 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka and 16 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region," the update said.

Fifty-nine combat clashes occurred in the past day. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile strikes, 36 air strikes and 37 attacks using multiple rocket launchers against the positions of Ukrainian troops and Ukrainian cities and villages. Civilian casualties were reported due to Russian terrorist attacks. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Overnight, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 UAVs. The results of the combat work of Ukrainian air defense forces will be made public later.

The enemy launched air strikes on the following settlements: Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka, Donetsk region, Novodarivka and Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, and Zmiivka, Kherson region.

About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive operations in the Lyman sector.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where seven attacks were repelled.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Marinka and Shakhtarske sectors.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Robotyne and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue to take measures to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy is still attempting to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. In the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out six unsuccessful assault operations.

At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue to inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, exhausting them along the entire front line.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck ten areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and two Russian command posts.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit an anti-aircraft defense system, an area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, four artillery pieces, two EW stations and three enemy command posts.