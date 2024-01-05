Six Drones Shot Down Over Kryvyi Rih District Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders shot down six drones over the Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region, overnight.

Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, our defenders shot down six Shaheds over the region, all of them are in the Kryvyi Rih district. Fragments landed on the territory of an enterprise that is no longer operational. No one was hurt," he wrote.

In addition, the enemy again attacked the Nikopol district. The district center, the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under heavy artillery fire three times. In total, more than ten shells were fired.

No casualties were reported.