1962 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company's (KOTC) gas filling plant began production of 1.5 cylinders per year for domestic use.

1976 -- Al-Anbaa daily newspaper published its first issue.

2002 -- Kuwait Cement Company began operations of its plant in Industrial Shuaiba Area.

2003 -- State of Kuwait began implementing new monetary policy by begging national currency, Dinar, to the US Dollar. The exchange rate in the first day was 299.63 fils per USD. (A KD equals 1,000 fils).

2011 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah won the National Assembly's confidence following an interpellation by MPs Jamaan Al-Herbesh, Saleh Al-Mulla and Musallam Al-Barrak regarding violations of constitution and cracking down on public freedoms. Only 25 MPs voted for a no-confidence motion.

2015 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah donated USD one million to Al-Quds University as a mean of support for the Palestinian people.

2017 -- Gulf Bank was registered in Guinness World Records for the largest cash prize, a KD one million.

2020 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) signed a 15-year agreement with Qatar oil company to import around three million tons of LPG per year.

2021 -- Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) signed an agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company for exploration and production in the Meditarranean.

2021 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired Kuwait's delegation to the Gulf Cooperation Council's Summit in the Saudi Governorate of Al-Ula, where GCC leaders signed Al-Ula Declaration over restoration of common action.

2021 -- First board of Kuwait Equestrian Federation was formed with a mandate of supervising horse competitions in the country. (end)

