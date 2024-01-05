Relatively Cold Weather Forecast For Weekend - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra)-- Relatively cold weather conditions are forecast, on Friday, countrywide, while warm conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be westerly moderate, the JMD added.The department warned of slippery roads due to rainfall in some areas and low-visibility in hilly areas due to fog formation in early morning hours.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 14 degrees Celsius and a low of 8 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 24 degrees during the day, sliding to 13 degrees at night.