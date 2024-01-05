(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Pilates and Dance Introduces A New Prenatal Pilates Class Tailored for Expecting Mothers









Pilates and Dance studio by Yasmin Karachiwala is now starting prenatal pilates classes for pregnant women, scheduled on Mondays at 5 pm and Wednesdays at 6 pm and priced at AED 1550 for ten sessions.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: If someone in your life is expecting a bundle of joy soon, make sure they head over to PAD: Pilates and Dance by Yasmin Karachiwala, a boutique Pilates and Dance Studio in The Greens.



PAD: Pilates and Dance is starting a new prenatal pilates class specially designed for pregnant ladies, regardless of what stage of pregnancy they are in.



The classes will take place on Mondays at 5 pm and Wednesdays at 6 pm and will be priced at AED 1550 for ten sessions.



Pregnancy can be exhausting and fatiguing and most pregnant women are on the lookout for light workouts that are fun and beneficial rather than hardcore, tiring gym workouts. The

prenatal pilates class is ideal for all pregnant ladies as the exercises in this class will stretch the pelvic muscles and keep the core muscles strong which is essential for the baby's development. The class will also teach useful breathing techniques to ensure your diaphragm and pelvic floor move effectively and will help during labour.

Prenatal Pilates is a safe, useful, and effective method of getting movement during this exciting journey that can also be stressful for many mothers. At PAD, you are guaranteed a high-quality class with only the best trainers and equipment.



To reserve your spot for prenatal pilates classes at PAD: Pilates & Dance, Visit 906, The Onyx Tower 1 in The Greens, or call 04 294 1745.

About PAD: Pilates and Dance by Yasmin Karachiwala:

PAD is a leading Pilates and Dance Studio located in The Greens, Dubai. It brings together the expertise of Yasmin Karachiwala, Shaazia Qureishi, and Abbas Ali Kanchwala to provide exceptional fitness experiences. With a commitment to well-being and community, PAD offers a welcoming space for individuals to enhance their physical and mental fitness.

Quick Deets



What- Prenatal pilates Classes at PAD by Yasmin Karachiwala

When: Every Monday at 5 pm and

Wednesday at 6 PM

Cost: AED 1550 for 10 sessions

Where: 906, The Onyx Tower 1 in The Greens

Contact: 04 294 1745