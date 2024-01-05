(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Culture is Set to Launch 3rd Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert this January







Dubai, UAE, 4 January 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the commencement of preparations for the launch of the third edition of 'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert'. The festival will take place at the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve from 12 to 21 January 2024 under the theme 'Stories at One with Nature.' Through this event, the Authority aims to open new horizons for filmmakers, providing an innovative platform to showcase their works and diverse stories to the audience. This initiative contributes to supporting Dubai's cultural vision, cementing Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.



The third edition of the festival will feature a rich programme of activities and quality shows aimed at enhancing the sustainability of the film industry in the region. It seeks to create an environment that brings film professionals together to share their experiences and knowledge, inspiring new talent to participate in the field. The programme includes over 70 films and over 30 workshops covering the fundamentals and techniques of actor preparation, methods of calculating film costs and budgets, the difference between dramatic and cinematic scripts, and the arts of cinematography, lighting, editing, colouring, documentary filmmaking, short films, children's films, and the regulations for each.



Additionally, the festival agenda includes over 10 diverse talks and panel discussions with renowned speakers, directors, stars and cinema industry specialists discussing challenges facing those in the field of the industry. Topics include filming in Dubai, the engagement of Arab artists in global cinema, analysing cinematic scenes in simple and accurate ways, the impact of artificial intelligence on cinema, and the role of films in strengthening intercultural links.

Throughout the festival, the audience will experience diverse short films bearing the marks of Emirati, GCC, Arab and international filmmakers. Visitors to Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert festival will also enjoy musical performances, heritage displays, and artistic works inspired by the history of local cinema. Dubai Culture allocates a corner to highlight the beauty of the Emirati legacy, its elements, and traditional handicrafts. This reflects the Authority's commitment to introducing Emirati traditions and enhancing their presence in artistic and creative activities in the emirate.



The festival is held in partnership with many public and private entities in Dubai, namely: Dubai Film And TV Commission as Lead Partner; Proudly from Dubai Cinema as F&B Partner; Dubai Media Incorporated, Awaan TV and UAE Media Council as Media Partners; Dubai Municipality, DEWA, RTA, Dubai Police, Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, and Hala Ride (Careem) as Supporters; and VOX Cinemas, Sandooq Al Watan, Vision3000, Gamma Engineering, Raindance, Rashid Center for People of Determination, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Akaas Visual Arts as Content Supporters.



