Report: Global Wellness Trend For 2024 Is Expected To Prioritise "Longevity" And Healthier Lives

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 05 (IANSlife) Wellness has evolved to include more than just exercise and appearance, now focusing on overall well-being. The global wellness trend for 2024 is expected to prioritise "longevity" and healthier lives.

The wellness travel market is projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2025, highlighting its economic impact and importance in shaping global well-being.

Rishad Sharifov, General Manager, Chenot Palace Gabala said,“In the changing world of 2024 and beyond, a growing awareness of well-being is putting a stronger spotlight on individual health. Whether in trends, travel, or daily routines, the key is maintaining a constant dedication to wellness. At Chenot Palace Gabala, we do not just offer temporary escapes; we inspire guests to incorporate enduring insights into their lives.”

Chenot Palace Gabala shares wellness trends and the outlook for 2024.

Opting for Holistic Escapes

The trend of Holistic Escapes reflects a rising preference for well-being experiences among travellers. These escapes blend luxury with health-focused activities in natural settings. Aligned with the industry's shift toward comprehensive well-being, Holistic escapes offer a transformative journey, curating every element to enhance health.

Tailored wellness journey

This trend shows the rise of personalised wellness journeys for diverse individual needs. The increasing trend of personalised wellness journeys is evident at Chenot Palace Gabala, where specialised programmes like three-day and seven-night advanced detox cater to diverse individual needs. The approach involves mapping out specific areas to tailor unique wellness paths based on individual goals. This also creates unique wellness paths based on specific needs and goals.

Longevity

The wellness industry is seeing a rise in the longevity trend. This movement promotes long and healthy lives through various lifestyle choices, preventive measures, and holistic approaches to well-being. It includes personalised nutrition, health assessments, and mindful living. The trend emphasises proactive strategies for maintaining health and vitality worldwide.

Proactive scientific wellness

Proactive scientific wellness is a growing trend in health and wellness. Henri Chenot of Chenot Group is leading the charge with an approach focusing on prevention and adaptation. Innovation, technology, and precision medicine are key drivers of this initiative.

Personalised nutrition

Personalised nutrition is important. Personalised diets focus on caloric density, nutritional value, and preparation methods to purify and rebalance the body. These trends show a move towards rejuvenating experiences that match evolving health aspirations globally.

Global Wellness Travel

A study by the World Tourism Association, covering 48 countries, found that more than one-fourth of people (24%) are very likely to plan a wellness vacation in the next two years. 78% said they already include wellness activities in their travel plans.

