3 Israelis Missing Since Hamas Attack Believed To Be Held Hostage In Gaza: IDF

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Jan 5 (IANS) An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson has said that three Israelis who have been missing since the October 2023 Hamas attack are being held hostage in Gaza.

In a statement late Thursday, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the official tally of hostages held in Gaza can fluctuate as they receive the latest intelligence, CNN reported.

He however, did not identify the three missing Israelis.

During the humanitarian pause between November 24-30, 2023, 86 Israeli and 24 foreign national hostages were released.

At present, the Israeli authorities estimate that about 128 Israelis and foreign nationals remain captive in Gaza.

Twenty-four other hostages are known to be dead, and their bodies remain in Gaza, according to the authorities.

One Israeli national is still considered missing following the attack, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Before the Hamas attack, there were already four hostages being held by the militant since 2014, the office said, bringing the total number of hostages in Gaza to 112, not including the 24 that are known to be dead.

More than 1,200 people, including foreign nationals, were killed as a result of the attack, a majority of them on the day of the assault.

--IANS

ksk/