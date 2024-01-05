Automotive Camera Sensors, Eyes of Modern Vehicles

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) It is impossible to find any modern car without sensors. Gone are those days, when all of the things were manual and the security was also limited. With the advancement in technology and it becoming smart, that smartness is also imbibed into the car, with the help of sensors. There are many kinds of sensors present in automotive, but in this blog, we will focus upon the camera sensors, to be specific.



CMOS and CCD image sensors have revolutionized the world of automotive camera sensors. With the obtainability of the newly developed camera sensors, safety features have surely augmented and people get a feel that they are travelling in a smart car.



Due to the fact that, they are an integral part of the modern vehicles the demand for automotive camera sensors is on the rise, and it will reach a value of USD 5,847.3 million by the end of this decade.



There are quite a few of HDR automotive image sensors present in the new vehicle models. These sensors comprised, split pixel, sequential exposure, and super-exposure pixel architectures.



Making the Driver Clearer and More Efficient



Modern automotive cameras would be inadequate has all the imaging tools of capturing and processing what is seen. Empowering the ‘eyes’ of the automobile, Automotive imaging tech is growing the distance in which objects can be observed and speed by which the image is handled. These progressions allow drivers to have a clearer vision of what all is happening on the road, and seeing that they could take better decisions while driving.



Reversing the Car Made Easy



The smart rear view camera sensor provides display, processing of the image. The smart rear view camera helps the driver to see what is coming from the back side. This also helps in the reverse parking assist. Reversing the car is not that easy for many people, and many times experts also find it difficult to take the vehicle reverse.



Keeping the Vehicles at Bay from the Pedestrians



Roads are not only for vehicles but for the pedestrians as well. All the drivers have to be mindful of the fact that the vehicle does not collide with any pedestrian present on the road. Modern automotive camera sensors have got a human detection algorithm for the safety of the pedestrians and it can also provide the driver with alerts.





