AAFT Hosts Grand Unveiling Of Raviraa Bhardhwaj And Manish Gulati's Latest Music Video 'Jiyoon Kaise'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) was abuzz with excitement as it played host to the exclusive release of the new music video 'Jiyoon Kaise,' featuring renowned actor Raviraa Bhardhwaj and Manish Gulati. The event took place on the AAFT campus and was attended by students from various creative disciplines.



The music video, a visual and auditory treat, was unveiled in a grand ceremony, capturing the attention and admiration of the gathered audience. The campus reverberated with enthusiasm as students from different creative streams came together to witness the launch.



The soulful composition and captivating visuals of ï¿1⁄2Jiyoon Kaiseï¿1⁄2 were met with resounding applause, setting the stage for a delightful evening. The event not only showcased the artistic prowess of Raviraa Bhardhwaj and Manish Gulati but also provided a platform for students to engage with and appreciate the diverse talents within the entertainment industry.



The music video is released under the banner of Zee Music, adding to the prestige of the occasion. Zee Music has been a prominent player in the music industry, and the collaboration with AAFT for this release further solidifies its commitment to promoting quality and diverse content.



Raviraa Bhardwaj, an accomplished Indian actress, model, and influencer, has garnered attention for her multifaceted talents. With notable projects like ï¿1⁄2Listen 2 Dilï¿1⁄2 and ï¿1⁄2Aisa Q,ï¿1⁄2 Raviraa continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry. Her previous accolades, including Best Personality Model at Miss Gujarat and a two-time winner of Miss Bogmallo Queen Goa, highlight her prowess on and off the screen.



Manish Gulati, the co-star in the music video, adds another layer of talent to the project. His collaboration with Raviraa Bhardhwaj brings a dynamic energy to ï¿1⁄2Jiyoon Kaise,ï¿1⁄2 making it a must-watch for fans and enthusiasts alike.



The Asian Academy of Film and Television extends its gratitude to Raviraa Bhardhwaj, Manish Gulati, and Zee Music for choosing its vibrant campus as the backdrop for this momentous occasion. The event not only marks the unveiling of a captivating music video but also underscores AAFTï¿1⁄2s commitment to providing a platform for emerging talents in the world of entertainment.



