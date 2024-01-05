HKTDC-Led Hong Kong Delegation Makes A Resounding Comeback At CES 2024

CES 2024, running from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas, stands as the world's largest consumer electronics show, attracting top tech companies from across the globe. With an impressive lineup of 5,000 exhibitors and over 180,000 expected participants, including top-level executives, CES sets the stage for the latest industry trends. The event will also garner the attention of nearly 7,000 media representatives, ensuring extensive coverage and in-depth analysis of emerging tech trends.

As one of the world's biggest exporters of electronic goods, Hong Kong has long had a presence at CES. In fact, ours was the first-ever international pavilion and we have been a keen supporter of the show for more than 40 years. This year's

CES 2024 marks the much-awaited return of the full physical exhibition following the pandemic. The overwhelming industry demand for joining the show is the proof of market resilience and Hong Kong's competitiveness in the global context. The participation of numerous Hong Kong

SMEs and start-ups, showcasing their latest products and solutions at this significant global exhibition, serves as a testament to their remarkable potential, solidifying Hong Kong's position as a pivotal innovation powerhouse in Asia.

To facilitate SMEs in exploring global market opportunities, HKTDC will lead 13 Hong Kong companies to showcase their innovative products and technologies at the Design & Source in Westgate. These exhibitors will present a diverse range of offerings, including health monitoring wearables, smart living products, high-tech home appliances, car audio electronics, transmitter batteries, smart speakers for hearing impaired, cutting-edge Wrt-based networking devices, electric scooters, etc.

One prominent participant, Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI), a regular exhibitor of Hong Kong pavilion in CES since 2018, has been honored 27 prestigious "R&D 100 Awards" (known as "the Oscars of Invention") for its pioneering research in nano and advanced materials. In

CES 2024, NAMI's "Wrinkleless TriClarity nScreen" has been named Innovation Awards Honoree under the category of Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps. It is the sixth consecutive year

NAMI wins the privileged awards, adding up to a total of 11 Innovation Awards from CES since 2019.



Making their debut at the Design and Source at CES, two exhibitors are poised to make a lasting impression. Leading the way is the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI), a dedicated force in applied research with core R&D competence in Trust and AI Technologies, Communication Technologies, IoT Sensing and AI Technologies, as well as Integrated Circuits and Systems. Alongside is Paraverse Technology which aims to revolutionize the industry with their decentralized real-time cloud rendering platform and Web3 transaction platform specifically tailored for XR applications and 3D digital assets.

Hong Kong has a vibrant startup ecosystem and its growth momentum continued in 2023 despite various external challenges. To feature and demonstrate Hong Kong's outstanding R&D strengths and potentials in innovation and technology sector, 20 start-ups will exhibit in Hong Kong Tech pavilion at Eureka Park, showcasing a diverse range of achievements across four innovative sectors: AI and Data, Advanced Manufacturing, Life & Health, and Sustainability. Eureka Park, situated in Venetian Expo, is the global stage for future-forward innovations and the most sought-after location at CES packed with investors and global media.

Among the 20 Hong Kong start-ups showcasing at Eureka Park, two companies, AI Guided and Sitan Semiconductor International, have received prestigious "CES Innovation Awards" at CES 2024. AI Guided Ltd. was recognised in the "Accessibility and Aging Tech" category for its groundbreaking "GUIDiTM Smart Belt," while Sitan Semiconductor International was honored in the "XR Technologies and Accessories" category for its exceptional "0.13" micro-LED Display Module."

HKTDC's initiative to lead the Hong Kong delegation at CES demonstrates its commitment to facilitating business opportunities for Hong Kong companies. The delegation will not only gain invaluable insights into the latest tech innovative trends, but also pave the way for exciting collaborations, propelling Hong Kong's position as a trailblazer in the global tech arena.

