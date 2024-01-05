Masdar Announces Investment Volume In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 5. Emirati Masdar Energy Company's total investment in Uzbekistan has reached $4 billion, with 1.4 GW of green energy from its projects now part of Uzbekistan's national power grid, Trend reports.

In 2023, Masdar signed investment agreements to build a large wind power plant (WPP) with a capacity of 2,000 MW and energy storage facilities with a capacity of 1,150 MW in Uzbekistan.

According to Masdar, the grid-connected projects include the Zarafshan wind farm and 3 solar power plants in Jizzakh, Samarkand and Surkhandarya regions, which represent the largest solar development program in the region.

"Uzbekistan is a key strategic direction for Masdar and we are proud to expand our already strong contribution to the national clean energy goals. Bringing together these great projects demonstrates our long-term commitment to Uzbekistan," Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said.