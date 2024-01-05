Masdar Announces Investment Volume In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 5. Emirati Masdar
Energy Company's total investment in Uzbekistan has reached $4
billion, with 1.4 GW of green energy from its projects now part of
Uzbekistan's national power grid, Trend reports.
In 2023, Masdar signed investment agreements to build a large
wind power plant (WPP) with a capacity of 2,000 MW and energy
storage facilities with a capacity of 1,150 MW in Uzbekistan.
According to Masdar, the grid-connected projects include the
Zarafshan wind farm and 3 solar power plants in Jizzakh, Samarkand
and Surkhandarya regions, which represent the largest solar
development program in the region.
"Uzbekistan is a key strategic direction for Masdar and we are
proud to expand our already strong contribution to the national
clean energy goals. Bringing together these great projects
demonstrates our long-term commitment to Uzbekistan," Masdar CEO
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said.
MENAFN05012024000187011040ID1107687188
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.