Kazakh Vice Minister Talks Benefits, Goals Of Turkic Investment Fund (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The creation of
the Turkic Investment Fund will contribute to strengthening trade
and economic cooperation within and outside the Organization of
Turkic States region, Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov, vice minister of
National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told Trend .
The Fund will be established by 5 members of the Organization of
Turkic States - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and
Kyrgyzstan.
At the same time, the vice minister noted that the Fund will
make it possible to obtain financing for projects in priority
sectors of the Kazakhstan's economy. Financing will be aimed
especially at the development of SMEs, tourism, green economy,
energy, agriculture, transport infrastructure, he said.
The Fund is a financial institution for the economic integration
of the Turkic world, aimed at financing micro, small and
medium-sized enterprise projects that involve the creation and
modernization of physical and digital infrastructure.
The initiative to establishment the fund was proposed by
Azerbaijan during the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic
States (OTS) in March 2021.
The agreement on the establishment of the Fund was signed within
the framework of an extraordinary summit of the Heads of State of
the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States on March 16,
2023, in Ankara.
The initial capital of the Turkic Investment Fund will be $500
million. The obligatory share will be $350 million, that is, $70
million for each country. All members with equal shares will have
an equal vote.
The Turkic Investment Fund is the first joint financial
institution for economic integration in the Turkic world. Its goal
is to promote the economic development of member states of the
Organization by expanding inter-regional trade and supporting
economic activity.
