Enemy Sends New Detachment, Formed To Replace Wagner Mercenaries, To Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has sent a new detachment called "Espanola," which was formed to replace Wagner mercenaries, to the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this on the United News program, Ukrinform reports.

"In the last days of last year, the enemy brought in the Espanola detachment. This is a volunteer battalion, a 'meat assault' battalion, which they are sending to the Zaporizhzhia sector. There is also a unit from the Krasnodar region, which evicts people from their homes in Vasylivka, Tokmak, and Molochansk. The Espanola detachment was created to replace the Wagnerites," Fedorov said.

According to him, on January 1, a special police unit started working in the occupied territory, which visits people's homes. So-called law enforcement officers are trying to determine who remains in the occupation, who did not receive Russian passports, and how they feel about the occupation.