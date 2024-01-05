Pentagon Denies Preparing Batch Of ATACMS For Destruction Instead Of Transfer To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reports that the United States is planning to dispose of expired ATACMS missiles instead of sending them to Ukraine are false.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said this at a briefing on Thursday, January 4, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

When asked whether it is true that the United States has a batch of expired ATACMS missiles that are up for destruction, he said: "I've seen those press reports. We looked into this and it is not true. Those reports are false."

Newsweek reported earlier that questions were emerging in the United States over the future use of expired ATACMS missiles given that Ukraine needs such weapons. The media outlet wrote that hundreds of such missiles were scheduled for destruction at "significant" expense to American taxpayers.

The White House did not confirm these reports and advised journalists to contact the U.S. Department of Defense.