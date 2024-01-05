Uzbekistan May Stop Producing AI-80 Gasoline By 2026

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Uzbekistan, it is planned to abandon the production and use
of AI-80 gasoline, Azernews reports, citing Kun
news agency.
The Ministry of Environment has already developed a draft
regulatory act prohibiting the launch of new capacities for the
production of fuel of this brand. Its complete cessation is
expected in 2026.
The government also intends to stop importing gasoline of the
K-2 (Euro-2) standard. In it, the share of sulfur should not exceed
0.5%, benzene – 5% (versus 0.001% and 1%, respectively, for the
Euro-5 standard), and there are also no requirements for the share
of aromatic hydrocarbons.
To replace AI-80, it is planned to increase the production of
gasoline with higher octane numbers (AI-91 and higher). Maintaining
lower excise tax rates on high-octane gasoline should stimulate its
additional production.
Programs are being developed to transfer the two main oil
refineries of Uzbekistan to the production of Euro-5 and Euro-6
gasoline. The modernization of the Fergana oil refinery is expected
in 2025, the Bukhara oil refinery – a year later.
This year it is planned to increase the supply of gasoline of
all brands to consumers to 2.28 million tons. At the same time, it
is planned to reduce the production of AI-80 to 1.09 million tons,
as well as to increase its centralized import (excluding purchases
by businesses) to 200 thousand tons.
Plans also include establishing production in Uzbekistan of cars
using only Euro-5 and Euro-6 fuel. Another area of work will be
increasing gas supplies to gas filling stations.
In addition, the authorities will continue to popularize
electric vehicles and create infrastructure for them. The Ministry
of Energy is working to supply more than 70 large charging stations
to the regions, and private businesses are expected to create
another 50 thousand charging points.
