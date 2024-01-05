Tumults In Iran Raise Concerns About S Caucasus & World's Energy Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Iranians have observed a day of mourning following twin bombings
in the city of Kerman that killed and wounded numerous people at a
commemoration ceremony for the late Iranian general Qassem
Soleimani, marking the fourth anniversary of his assassination. The
blasts resulted in at least 84 casualties, as reported by Interior
Minister Ahmad Vahidi.
The death toll was revised down on Thursday morning by the head
of Iran's emergency services from an earlier figure of 95.
ISIS took responsibility for the attack through its Telegram
channel. ISIS welcomed the 2020 death of General Soleimani, whose
militias fought against them. Iranian officials said at least one
blast was caused by a suicide bomber.
Speaking to Azernews regarding the bloody
attacks, political expert Sadradding Soltan noted that on the 4th
anniversary of Qassem Soleimani's death, Iranian authorities have
been actively promoting the late General Qassem Suleimani, aiming
to set an example for the new generation in the country. He said
that the attacks can be interpreted as a form of social protest
against the regime's neglect of various sections, particularly the
low-income segment. This event sends a message to the Iranian
authorities, indicating discontent within the society.
Sadraddin Soltan pointed out that while similar incidents have
occurred in the past, this attack holds significance as a
regional-level protest against the Iranian government. It comes
amid Iran's attempts to influence neighboring countries,
particularly during the Hamas-Israel conflict in the region. The
commentator suggests that this might be a broader message of
regional dissent against Iranian authorities.
“It is true that there have been similar incidents of attacks
and explosions in Iran in the past. An explosion occurred in the
mausoleum of the imam in a mosque in Mashhad, or explosions
occurred in separate mosques. In 2018, there was an armed attack on
the SEPAH parade in Ahvas. Many people were killed and injured. In
other words, a message of protest is sent to the Iranian
authorities and it is conveyed that there are protests in the
society. This can be considered as a regional level message against
the Iranian authorities. Because it is the Iranian regime that is
trying to create chaos in all countries against the backdrop of the
Hamas-Israel war in the region. In Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, it
is the Iranian government that is most active in the territory of
these four countries. Iranian government is trying so that Hamas
can bring the Israeli war to a large-scale level in the region and
expand it to the territory of 4-5 countries. The second version may
be the message of the regional protest to the Iranian authorities,”
Sadraddin Soltan said.
Expert downplays the potential impact on the world's energy
market, stating that it is unlikely for Iran to seriously affect
global energy prices or close the Strait of Hormuz, given the
resulting expansion of sanctions. He cites Ayatollah Seyyedali
Homeini's call for restraint and a reduction in military operations
against the US and Israel as an indication of Tehran's attempt to
de-escalate tensions in the region:
“It is unlikely that this event will have such a serious impact
on the world's energy market, or that the Iranian authorities will
close the Strait of Hormuz after that. Because closing the Strait
of Hormuz by Iran will expand sanctions and actions against it at
the regional and international level. This may make it more
difficult in Iran's current situation. From this point of view, I
think it is difficult for Iran to seriously affect the price of
energy carriers in the world market or to close the Strait of
Hormuz. The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyedali Khomeini,
even said yesterday that it is necessary to refrain from open
military operations against the US and Israel, and also to limit
attacks on US military bases in Syria and Iraq. With this,
Ayatollah Khomeini is also evaluated as an attempt by Tehran to
reduce tension in the region or to show that they are against any
military conflict that may occur in the region in the future. In
conclusion, I want to say that it is impossible for the Iranian
authorities to close the Strait of Hormuz if the Iranian
authorities choose to avoid a direct confrontation with the USA and
Israel,” the expert said.
Regarding the impact on Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus,
expert notes that while no country is entirely immune to such
attacks, Azerbaijan is less likely to be directly affected due to
the absence of visible support for Soleimani or his ideologies in
the country. Nonetheless, the events in Iran create regional
tension, affecting relations to some extent within the South
Caucasus and Azerbaijan:
“It is unlikely that these events will have such a serious
impact on the South Caucasus. It is true that no country is immune
from a bomb attack. Let's say that there are very few or no bloody
events in Azerbaijan, according to the essence of Qassem
Soleimani's ceremony. Because there are no SEPAH followers or those
who love him in Azerbaijan, or if there are, they are not visible,
and these events have no effect on Azerbaijan. It just creates
tension in the region. Because the events in the territory of the
neighboring country affect international relations in one way or
another. Therefore, its impact on the South Caucasus and Azerbaijan
may be of concern and human aspect,” he added.
