Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Prime Minister Of Kuwait


1/4/2024 11:38:45 PM

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a phone call with his brother, HE Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, to extend his congratulations on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait, wishing him success, and for bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries more development and growth.

