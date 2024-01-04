'Has She Fought Any Election?' Kerala Guv Khan Snubs CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 (IANS) Amid the strained relations between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the latter on Friday snubbed CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat here.

The Governor was replying to Karat's comment where she said that "Khan might contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Kerala on a BJP ticket".

“Has she fought any election? I want to dismiss her statement with the contempt it deserves,” said Khan.

He said this just before leaving for Mumbai, and will return to Kerala after two days. Notably, there were no protests by the student and youth wing activists of the CPI(M) as was seen in the past several days, where they waved with black flags at him.

On the lunch invite controversy, Khan clarified that he did receive the invite for the Christmas/New Year lunch early this week hosted by Vijayan, but he did not take part.

When the media asked him why he did not attend, he said, "Do you ask questions like this to the others (without naming it was implied that he was referring to Vijayan)."

He denied any rift with the state government and said there is no rift and he is only doing his legal duty.

--IANS

sg/dpb